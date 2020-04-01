Today is Census Day, and so far 38 percent of Colorado households have self-responded to the 2020 Census.

You can respond to the 2020 Census online, by phone, or by mail — all without having to meet a census taker.

The 2020 Census is important because it will determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, help direct hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding, and provide data that will impact communities for the next decade.

The short questionnaire asks about who lives in your household as of April 1, 2020. Individual responses are confidential and protected by law.

The national census self-response rate is 36.2 percent. Check out this map to track response rates.

Go to 2020census.gov or call 1-844-330-2020.