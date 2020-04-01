COVID-19 update for April 1: Suthers announces isolation shelter

By Faith Miller
At a news conference April 1, the city of Colorado Springs announced plans for an isolation shelter at the City Auditorium, where people experiencing homelessness who have COVID-19 symptoms will be separated from others in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
“This shelter is absolutely vital,” Mayor John Suthers said.
Notably, at a City Council meeting on March 27, Council members were told that the Colorado Springs Fire Department had said the City Auditorium wasn’t appropriate for an isolation shelter. It’s not clear what changed, as Suthers said April 1 that the city had the support of the fire department in creating the shelter there.
The original time the shelter had been scheduled to open, 4 p.m. on April 1, has been delayed, according to a joint statement from the city and Community Health Partnership, the lead agency of the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care, which is partnering with the city on this project along with Springs Rescue Mission.
• The state Department of Public Health and Environment was reporting 3,342 cases of COVID-19, with 620 people hospitalized and 80 deaths from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. That data is current through March 31.
“The better the compliance with the stay-at-home order, the sooner we can squash the threat,” Gov. Jared Polis said at an April 1 news conference, where he also announced that schools would be required to remain closed through at least April 30 — past the original date of April 17.
Polis also signed an executive order expanding the use of telehealth services in the state.
• Drawing anger from environmental advocates, and without providing an end date, the Environmental Protection Agency said it does not expect compliance on routine monitoring of pollution for the time being.
• During the temporary closure of county clerk and recorder offices, El Paso County residents can request marriage licenses remotely per an executive order from Polis.
Some offers, he said, have turned out to be scams.
To help prevent small businesses and community members from falling for scammers, the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is hosting a virtual roundtable April 17, titled “Financial and Legal Scams: COVID-19 Cybersecurity Scams & The Impact on Small Business.”
In partnership with the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado, SBDC Techsource: Cyber CYA (Cybersecurity to Cover Your Assets), will educate businesses on the latest scams and cyberthreats to watch out for. The free webinar will take place online from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 17. Register online.