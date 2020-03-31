More than 40 percent of households in El Paso County have completed the 2020 Census, putting it 7th among all Colorado counties for self-response rates.

High response rates are critical because the census will determine the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives, help direct hundreds of billions of dollars in federal funding, and provide data that will impact communities for the next decade.

As of March 30, 40.6 percent of El Paso County households had responded to the census online, by mail or by phone. That’s higher than the 36.2 percent response rate for Colorado as a whole and the national response rate of 34.7 percent.

April 1 officially is U.S. Census Day. Although the U.S. Census Bureau has postponed the deadline for completing the census count until mid-August — two weeks after the original deadline, the bureau is encouraging citizens to respond now to the census online, by mail or by phone.

The more people who self-respond, the fewer field operatives will be required to follow up with households who have not responded. Those operatives won’t be deployed until late May.

You can respond online at my2020census.gov.

To respond by phone, call 844-330-2020 7 a.m.-2 a.m. EDT.

People who receive a paper census form in the mail may respond online, by phone or by mail. The questionnaire comes with a return envelope, but if the envelope is misplaced, simply return the form to: U.S. Census Bureau, National Processing Center, 1201 E. 10th St., Jeffersonville, Indiana 47132

The short questionnaire asks about who lives in your household as of April 1, 2020. Individual responses are confidential and protected by law.

The top 15 self-response rates in Colorado are listed by county below: