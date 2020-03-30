The Pinery at the Hill has been doing brisk business throughout winter and fall, providing local businesses an elegant venue for conferences, meetings and parties. With the arrival of spring, however, the venue is bracing itself for one of the busiest seasons of all — wedding season.

With 22,000 square feet of space spread across stunning grounds, the Pinery has become a coveted destination for couples who seek an unforgettable wedding filled with elegance, beauty and exciting amenities. Couples can exchange their vows on the veranda overlooking the sweeping panoramic view of Pikes Peak and the city of Colorado Springs. Alternatively, the Sweetwater Chapel provides an intimate, but no less-breathtaking space. There are two ballrooms for receptions, and every room, staircase and hallway offers thoughtful design elements that are sure to awe guests.

Sales and event coordinator Michelle Benson says that there is far more to the Pinery than its aesthetics. The venue’s services and all-inclusive packages take the dreaded surprises out of a couple’s wedding budget and eliminate the need to search for vendor after vendor to achieve their dream day.

“The best advice is to always vet and then trust your vendors. The most stressful part of wedding planning is when you are stressed. Relax and let the experts handle it,” says Benson. Of course, the team of experts curated by the Pinery come highly recommended and always provide an exceptional experience for a discerning couple. Tamayo notes the incredible talent of the venue’s floral team, as well as the custom bar packages and upgraded setups.

“We always bring fresh ideas to planning meetings and we get excited to hear exactly what couples want for their day.”

No matter how outrageous the wedding, there is always cost to consider. The Pinery is attentive to the needs of every couple, offering packages that fit within varying budgets. Benson says the most popular package at the Pinery is its Bronze package, which boasts culinary options, a one-hour hosted bar, floral arrangements and other amenities for weddings held Sunday through Thursday during their peak season and every day of the week in the quieter winter months.

For those who want to go all-out on their wedding day, the Platinum package amplifies every amenity offered to the highest level — extravagant cake offerings, a full-plated dinner menu, expanded floral arrangements and a hosted house bar, not to mention any other add-ons a couple could desire.

Couples who want to check out the venue for themselves can set up an appointment to tour the facility. Once they decide to book, a wedding specialist will begin helping them navigate their next steps.

Of course, it’s not all champagne and roses at the Pinery. There is the pressing issue of selecting a date at this award-winning, high-demand venue. As with all things wedding-related, the earlier, the better.

Call (719) 634-7772 or visit thepinery.com to find out more information about booking your wedding at The Pinery at the Hill.

— This branded content advertisement was paid for by The Pinery at the Hill.