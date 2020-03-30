The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office is implementing a remote notarization process due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are committed to maintaining important services for Coloradans during this national health crisis,” Secretary of State Jena Griswold said in a news release. “Remote notarization will enable Coloradans and businesses continued access to notary services while observing the social distancing guidelines that keep us all safe.”

The decision was reached in consultation with the Governor’s office, stakeholders and the legal community.

Governor Jared Polis issued an executive order Saturday “ordering the temporary suspension of the personal appearance requirement before notarial officers to perform notarizations due to the presence of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Colorado.”

Griswold will issue emergency rules on Monday, setting out the procedures and requirements for remote notarization in Colorado during the state of emergency. The rules will cover implementation of the process, along with protections against identity theft and fraud.

For more information, visit www.sos.state.co.us.