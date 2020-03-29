Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills and Shield616 have donated hundreds of sanitizing kits to Front Range first responders to keep them safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, officers from the El Paso County Sheriff’s Department, Monument Police Department, Palmer Lake Police Department, Fountain Police Department and Tri-Lakes Fire Department stopped at Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills to collect sanitizing kits for all officers. Earlier in the week, Colorado Springs Police Department received hundreds of kits.

The effort was driven by Chris Detone, general manager of Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills, and Jake Skifstad, founder and president of Shield616, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit which supports local law enforcement communities and first responders.

“Phil Long Dealerships is in this together with our community as we combat COVID-19,” Detone said in an email. “Helping to protect our protectors in any way we can is important to us. We are proud to be a partner with Shield616 and our law enforcement community.”

Phil Long Ford of Chapel Hills has been partnering with Shield616 for the past three years to support Colorado police with Ford vehicles for officers and financial support to buy body armor.

Donations can be made at Shield616.org.