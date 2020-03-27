From the Publisher

To our readers:

There’s no doubt that we are living in uncertain times. Even as we get ready to put another paper to bed, the coronavirus continues to upend lives and businesses.

No one is unaffected by the current crisis. We’re all struggling to understand how COVID-19 will change our lives, and those of our loved ones; our businesses, our staff and our clients, as well as our gorgeous city, our state and the nation as a whole.

The Colorado Springs Business Journal has been part of the local business community for more than 30 years. Our goal has always been to provide business-to-business coverage for our readers to make business decisions that help improve the local economy and the city at large. We understand that businesses are the lifeblood of every city — supporting everything from new roads and infrastructure to nonprofits and arts. We believe in celebrat-ing local businesses, creating connections between generations and companies, and providing local news coverage that matters to your companies.

That hasn’t changed with COVID-19, possibly the biggest business disruption in our lifetimes. We’ve poured additional resources into our digital product so you have the latest news. We’ve provided tips for how to work at home and when to take a break from work.

With our sister paper, the Colorado Springs Indy, we’re supporting a promotion for local restaurants and bars, and we’ve provided free advertising space to local groups like the Pikes Peak Community Foundation and Support the Springs who are working to bring resources to local businesses.

The Business Journal is part and parcel of this community. We understand your pain — because we are feeling it ourselves. We love Colorado Springs and we will continue to bring news of the effects of this global pandemic on our corner of the Rocky Mountains. As we all learn to work from home and distance physically — the Business Journal will provide the news and information to bridge that distance.

We know the next few weeks are going to be tough for every small business. We under-stand that government loans and private lending might not be the total solution for all of us. We’ll work to find new solutions — discover what other hard-hit communities are doing, how to continue in uncertain times, ways to relieve both the economic and mental stress.

Our pandemic coverage is free to help support local businesses in their fight to stay open. We hope you’ll continue to support us through this challenge, as the bulk of our 100 employees stay home and healthy. And when this pandemic is behind us, we’ll be there to cover the rebound, to watch Olympic City USA come together to celebrate a new beginning. We have some ideas about what that new beginning should look like — and we’ll be reaching out to businesses to discover which priorities should change as a result of COVID-19.

Until that time, remember that we live in a resilient community and that we’ll get past this — together.

As always, we welcome your feedback and your story ideas. Share them with me at amy.sweet@csbj.com or with Editor-In-Chief Bryan Grossman at bryan.grossman@csbj.com.

Be well.

Amy Gillentine Sweet

Publisher