U.S. Senators Michael Bennet (D-CO) and Cory Gardner (R-CO) led a bipartisan group of lawmakers in calling on President Trump to approve Governor Jared Polis’ request for more funding to support the Colorado National Guard’s COVID-19 response work.

To date, the Colorado National Guard has supported drive-through testing activities as well as a mobile testing site, which has served rural communities in the state.

Along with U.S. Representatives Diana DeGette (D-CO), Jason Crow (D-CO), Ed Perlmutter (D-CO), Joe Neguse (D-CO), Scott Tipton (R-CO) and Doug Lamborn (R-CO), Bennet and Gardner wrote:

“Last week, the Governor determined the need to increase the Colorado National Guard force to full time status and intends to utilize the Colorado National Guard to fulfill immediate COVID-19 response requirements across the state.

“We urge your prompt approval of this request so the Governor may fully task the Colorado National Guard as he finds necessary to support the state’s COVID-19 response efforts.”