Newmark Knight Frank Multifamily completes sale of 244-unit asset

Newmark Knight Frank Multifamily sold Watermark on Union, a pre-stabilized 244-unit, Class A+ apartment community located in the high-end, master-planned Cordera community in Colorado Springs, where annual home prices average $580,000 and average household income within a 1-mile radius of the development is $148,000. The property sold for an undisclosed price and has been renamed Aliso at Briargate.

Executive Managing Director Kevin McKenna and Director Saul Levy represented the seller, nationally recognized multifamily development and residential management company, Watermark Residential, in the sale to NALS Apartment Homes, a fully integrated real estate investment firm headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA. NALS owns and manages apartment homes in 15 different markets. This asset marks their second acquisition in Colorado Springs.



CD Specialty Contractors wins AFA bid

CD Specialty Contractors has received a contract to provide scaffolding for a $158 million renovation of the United States Air Force Academy Cadet Chapel, led by general contractor JE Dunn Construction. This marks the first project that CD Specialty Contractors will complete on a historic landmark site. The renovation of the USAFA Cadet Chapel is extensive, requiring the structure to be closed to the public until fall 2023. Built in 1963, the chapel is the most visited manmade landmark in Colorado and was named a U.S. National Historic Landmark in 2004. The 52,000-square-foot chapel includes a Protestant chapel, a Catholic chapel, a Jewish synagogue, a Muslim mosque, a Buddhist temple, Falcon Circle and All Faiths rooms in addition to two sizable 4,000+ pipe organs.

CD Specialty Contractors began erecting scaffold structures at the chapel in early February. The unique scaffold design required engineers and planners to work around the intricate details of the chapel’s infrastructure. Scaffolding will be in place for the delicate removal, cleaning and restoration of all stained glass and aluminum panels, as well as for the organ disassembly.

Colorado Springs Airport passes FAA inspection

For the fifth consecutive year, the Colorado Springs Airport passed the Federal Aviation Administration’s annual Airport Certification Inspection with zero deficiencies.

This inspection is required annually for passenger service and covers a strenuous range of operational and safety standards.

“The COS staff continues to step up to the challenge to enhance the operations, maintenance, and safety of our airfield,” a COS Airport-issued news release said.

The FAA inspection covers specific aspects of employee training, the conditions and maintenance of paved and unpaved surfaces, lighting and signage, emergency response, fueling operations and various other operational procedures.

Counseling center doubles size

The Next Right Choice Counseling Center has expanded its Pueblo office. CEO Jim Tanner announced that the expansion doubled the previous office space and incorporated a second therapist. The office is located at 503 N. Main Street in Pueblo.

Dr. Teresa Williams will join Tanner offering services that primarily deal with marriage, addiction, individual and group therapy. Tanner, who holds a master’s degree in clinical mental health, will continue to manage the office in conjunction with his patient load. Tanner specializes in marriage therapy and routinely uses technology for video assisted therapy.

Williams has a doctorate from the Chicago School for Professional Psychology. She has training in Prolonged Exposure Cognitive Processing Therapy for PTSD.

Concrete Craft Giving Back Award goes to Springs resident

Concrete Craft presented a Concrete Craft Giving Back Award to Mark Sisco, owner of Concrete Craft of Colorado Springs, for service to his local community on behalf of his Concrete Craft franchise.

The Concrete Craft Giving Back Award is given annually to the Concrete Craft franchisee who best embodies the brand’s commitment to caring and giving back to local communities and individual lives through financial support, volunteerism and ongoing partnerships.

Sisco, a resident of Colorado Springs, received the award for his work to support local veterans with vocational training and job placement in their transition back to civilian life. He’s also served as a role mode and mentor as part of the Big Brothers Big Sisters Program of Colorado for local youths in need and is a volunteer member of the American Red Cross of Southeastern Colorado.

The award was presented earlier this year by Concrete Craft President Dan Lightner.

The largest decorative concrete franchise in North America, Concrete Craft restores and enhances patios, driveways, pool decks, walkways, interior floors, vertical walls and entryways. Local Concrete Craft franchisees serve homeowners and business owners in communities across the U.S. and Canada.

Concrete Craft is one of four home improvement brands owned by Irvine, California-based Home Franchise Concepts along with Budget Blinds, Tailored Living and AdvantaClean.