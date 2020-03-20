The 4th Judicial District is operating on an emergency basis and restricting those who can enter the courthouse at 270 S. Tejon St., to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Only certain petitioners and — for limited types of hearings — attorneys, witnesses, victims, law enforcement and press may enter.

Before heading to court in Colorado Springs, people should check https://www.courts.state.co.us/Courts/District/Index.cfm?District_ID=4 for the latest details on can enter the building.

The Chief Judge’s order is effective March 20. Most services at the El Paso County and Teller County courthouses are closed for regular business.

Court filings are not being accepted in person for many types of matters. Self-represented litigants may send in filings by mail (270 S. Tejon St., Colorado Springs, CO 80903).

People may enter the building to attend only certain types of hearings. People who have been summoned as a witness for a trial, or who have received a jury summons for a jury call before March 30, may not enter.

- Advertisement -

Jurors with a summons need to monitor the juror information page at https://www.courts.state.co.us/Courts/District/Location.cfm?Location_ID=9&Section=Reporting.

People who need to pay fines or fees can pay online at https://www.its.courts.state.co.us/cjop/ or make arrangements by calling 719-452-5303.

The Self-Help Center is closed. Self-help information and resources are available at https://www.courts.state.co.us/Courts/County/Custom.cfm?County_ID=6&Page_ID=495. People can email questions to 04SelfHelp@judicial.state.co.us.

Anyone wanting to see a Family Court Facilitator should contact the FCF office 719-452-5104.

People with a return date in the first-appearance center should email the clerk of court (4thclerkofcourt@judicial.state.co.us) or call 719-452-5500 to get a new appearance date.

The center will send notices of next court dates to the address listed in the citation or summons. Research or records requests can be emailed to 04ResearchRequest@judicial.state.co.us, or call 719-452-5490 for information.

For general questions, email the Clerk’s Office at 4thclerkofcourt@judicial.state.co.us or call 719-452-5000.