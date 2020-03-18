Individuals and corporations can delay federal income tax payments for 90 days due to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin announced March 16.

Individual filers can defer up to $1 million in payments for 90 days from the April 15 deadline. Corporations will be able to defer up to $10 million in payments.

During the 90-day period, the Internal Revenue Service will not charge interest or penalties. The delay affects 2019 federal income tax payments only, but Colorado officials said they will mirror the federal guidelines as they’re issued.

“The COVID-19 pandemic is an unprecedented situation and the Department of Revenue is committed to staying flexible and responding quickly as the situation evolves,” Colorado Department of Revenue spokesman Daniel Carr told Bloomberg Tax. “Our immediate priorities are to the health and safety of the public we serve and our employees.”

As of Wednesday, March 18, the IRS had not issued specific guidance — but local companies are monitoring the situation and keeping their clients informed.

Stockman Kast Ryan + Co. sent a notice about the delays to its clients today, Director of Marketing and Client Relations Marjorie Noleen said.

“We will continue to process tax returns in a timely manner, communicating predominantly by phone and email,” the notice stated.

Businesses are urged to call their CPAs to discuss how the changes may affect their individual tax scenarios.

The Colorado Department of Revenue today closed all facilities to the public through April 18, but will maintain internal and online operations.

Taxpayer service centers will be closed to the public, but taxpayers can get assistance from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday by calling the Taxpayer Helpline at 303-238-7378.

Numerous services are available online, including:

• Helping businesses with sales tax returns and other business tax issues;

• Revenue Online account setup;

• Filing an income tax or sales tax return;

• Checking the status of a refund; and

• Filing a protest.

More information is available on the DOR website.