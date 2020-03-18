Colorado Springs businesses grappling with the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic can get the latest details on small business emergency response at the Small Business Emergency Roundtable webinar March 20, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

The roundtable is a collaboration between the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center and the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, sponsored by the Colorado Springs Business Journal.

“We understand that as a small business, you may have already experienced economic injury,” Pikes Peak SBDC’s announcement reads. “This panel will provide you with the latest resources and updates on small business support.”

Panelists include:

Jim Reid, director of the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management

Frances Padilla, district director, Colorado Small Business Administration

Steven White, lead lender relations specialist, Colorado Small Business Administration

Karen Hoopes, statewide coordinator of business development/rapid response at the Colorado Department of Labor & Employment

Cory Arcarese, lead consultant at Pikes Peak SBDC’s disaster relief program

Moderators are Aikta Marcoulier, executive director at Pikes Peak SBDC and Traci Marques, executive director at Pikes Peak Workforce Center.To register, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/5020817999270390028