The Division of Motor Vehicles has announced closures due to COVID-19, outlining services that will be offered online.

All state driver’s license offices will be closed to the public but will continue to process online license and ID renewals.

People who are unable to complete their renewals online should request an expiration extension online or by calling the Division of Motor Vehicles at 303-205-5600 during regular business hours.

The motor vehicles division is advising Coloradans to check available online services, which range from requesting records and paying citations to requesting personalized license plates.