Colorado Springs universities and colleges are sending students home, switching to online learning and rethinking graduation plans in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

UCCS will conduct all classes remotely, including all labs (with a few exceptions) for the rest of the spring term, which ends Friday, May 15.

UCCS also announced that it is closing residence halls and that all students living on campus must move out by noon on Monday, March 23.

Almost all UCCS employees will work remotely for the remainder of the semester. Only employees required to maintain campus safety and residential operations will continue to report to campus.

The Kraemer Family Library has started limiting services and will close for the rest of the term at 6 p.m. March 20. The university will allow students, faculty and staff who need equipment for remote learning and working may check out tablets, laptops and WiFi hotspots before the library closes.

UCCS Downtown, 102 S. Tejon St., is closed this week. All in-person events and meetings through April 13 have been canceled.

In addition, UCCS is canceling its spring commencement ceremonies on May 15.

“We had hoped to finish out the academic year in the collaborative learning spaces of our beautiful campus,” UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy posted Tuesday on the university’s website.

“These are all difficult decisions, and ones we do not take lightly,” Reddy said. “We know that there are services that are no longer accessible as we move to remote learning and working for the remainder of the semester. We are evaluating each of those to determine the next steps.”

The university is maintaining a webpage for updates to the COVID-19 response at covid19.uccs.edu.

Colorado College students went on spring break Thursday, March 12 and will not return to campus when it ends Sunday, March 29. All students were asked to leave campus by 5 p.m. March 18. The college will provide room and board for students who have no option but to remain on campus.

Students will participate by distance learning only when Block 7 commences Monday, March 30.

During the hiatus, custodial staff will increase cleaning efforts, especially on touch points like light switches, door knobs, water fountains and handrails, the college stated on its coronavirus updates and resources page.

The college has established the Coronavirus (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund in response to many inquiries from alumni and community members as to how they can help the college respond to students’ needs.

Money raised through the fund will help students bear the costs of unexpected travel, shipping, storage, loss of campus wages and potential loss of summer job prospects.

Pikes Peak Community College began spring break Monday, March 16 — a week earlier than planned. The school has shut down many on-campus classes and events and closed the cafes at both the Rampart and Centennial campuses, but the campuses remain open, Communication Coordinator Karen Kovaly said March 18.

“Essential student services remain available, including computer labs, advising, counseling and more,” she said.

The school closed the Downtown Studio Campus, 100 W. Pikes Peak Ave., to the public today. It will remain closed at least through March 30.

The college will be transitioning as many classes as possible to online courses for the remainder of the spring semester, which ends May 12.

“However, several classes, especially those with hands-on engagement like nursing and Law Enforcement Academy, plan to be held on campus with as much social distancing between students as possible,” Kovaly said.

Graduation ceremonies, which were set for May 16, will not take place as scheduled. The school is soliciting ideas for alternatives from students, staff and faculty.

PPCC president Lance Bolton will post udpates on the college’s plans on the PPCC coronavirus webpage.