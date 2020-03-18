The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has announced temporary closures of all branch locations and suspension of elections public-facing services as well as motor vehicle and driver’s license public-facing services.

The Recording Department at Citizens Service Center will offer very limited services.

Marriage licenses can be obtained via appointment to couples only; family and friends will be prohibited.

Other recording services are available; however the Clerk and Recorder’s Office strongly advises people to mail documents that need to be recorded or deposit them into the external drop box on the building’s east side.

Access to buildings and in-person services will be reduced starting March 18 to help decrease the rate of COVID-19 transmission.

Motor vehicle/driver’s license services:

All Coloradans are encouraged to take advantage of the Colorado Department of Motor Vehicle’s 35 online services before visiting a DMV office. Visit mydmv.colorado.gov to:

Request a driver record

Pay a citation

Pay a reinstatement fee

Upload reinstatement documents

Schedule an appointment

Change license or vehicle address

Update emergency contacts

Check eligibility to renew by mail

Replace tabs Reschedule a hearing

Request title status

Request duplicate title

Apply for emissions waiver

First-time registration

Renew registration

First-time disability placards

Manage placards

Registration fee estimator

The Department of Revenue is allowing citizens to do more online and avoid in-person contact in offices.

All eligible customers 21 and over are now able to renew driver’s licenses online. (This was previously restricted to 21-65 years of age.)

For assistance with motor vehicle or driver’s license services, call 719-520-6240.

Recording services:

Marriage licenses will be administered by appointment only to couples only. Call 719-520-6200 or email recweb@elpasoco.com to schedule.

Recording documents can be deposited in the external drop box at the east side of Citizens Service Center or submitted via mail to P.O. Box 2007, Colorado Springs, CO 80901-2007.

Copy requests may be submitted via email at copyrequests@elpasoco.com

All other recording services are available at the Citizens Service Center.

Election services available online:

In-person elections services will not be available. To register to vote or update your registration, please visit GoVoteColorado.gov, call 719-575-8683 or email elections@elpasoco.com for elections assistance

Liquor and medical marijuana license applications:

In-person services will not be available. Licensing information can be found on the El Paso County Clerk to the Board website or by calling 719-520-6430.

Completed license applications can be emailed to carctb@elpasoco.com or mailed to P.O. Box 2007, Colorado Springs, CO 80901-2007