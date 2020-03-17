The U.S. Census Bureau is “carefully monitoring” the COVID-19 situation — but to complete the 2020 census you don’t have to see a soul.

You can respond online, over the phone or by mail, all without meeting a census taker.

It takes about 10 minutes to complete.

Households are now receiving the first of several invitations to participate in the 2020 census, and the Bureau is encouraging everyone to respond online as soon as they receive an invitation with instructions.

Those include the web address for the online questionnaire in English as well as where to respond online in 12 additional languages — ensuring more than 99 percent of U.S. households can respond online in their preferred language.

Households that don’t respond online or by phone will receive a paper questionnaire April 8-16, with a prepaid postage envelope to return it by mail.

Census takers plan to conduct the Nonresponse Followup operation in a handful of communities beginning as early as April 9, and across the country on May 13. Households can still respond on their own during this phase (online and phone response is available through July 31).

The Census Bureau is closely following guidance from public health authorities, according to a March 16 statement, and has established the Census Bureau COVID-19 Internal Task Force to monitor the situation and update the Pandemic Addendum to the Census Bureau Continuity of Operations Plan.

The 2020 Census can be completed by phone in the following languages:

The Census Bureau also offers web pages and guides in 59 non-English languages and American Sign Language, as well as guides in Braille and large print.