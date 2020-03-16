Mayor John Suthers declared a state of emergency for the city of Colorado Springs at 10 a.m. Monday, March 16 in response to COVID-19.

“I declared a local State of Emergency because it gives the City its best ability to respond to the COVID-19 virus,” Suthers said in a statement.

“The declaration does two things; first, it makes the City eligible for federal relief funding as it becomes available; second, it provides authority for Mayoral regulations that can be put in to place rapidly to address the situation as needed.

“This should not be cause for further alarm, but a signal that our city continues to monitor the situation and respond in a prudent, efficient and effective manner in constant coordination with our partners at El Paso County Health and El Paso County.”

The proclamation states: “The Mayor hereby finds, determines, and declares that there is an ongoing risk and likelihood of additional COVID-l9 positive patients being identified in the City of Colorado Springs. Based on the foregoing finding, there exists an actual and imminent threat of additional confirmed COVID-19 patients in the City of Colorado Springs and therefore a threat to the public health and safety of the City’s residents. This Proclamation and Declaration is necessary for the immediate preservation of the public health, safety, welfare and peace, and to contain the emergency epidemic.”