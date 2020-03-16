Businesses grappling with the unfolding COVID-19 crisis can find updates and assistance programs at the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center’s preparedness and continuity website: pikespeaksbdc.org/prepare.

The website is the hub for the latest business updates, health crisis updates and assistance programs, including workforce support for laid off employees, temporary unemployment and skill development assistance, as well as Small Business Administration disaster loans, Pikes Peak SBDC Executive Director Aikta Marcoulier said.

There are also some local efforts to create other funding options for local businesses to “bridge the gap” as the novel coronavirus pandemic impacts companies everywhere.

Pikes Peak SBDC is the lead SBDC program manager for Colorado’s network on business preparedness and recovery, working in close cooperation with the Office of Economic Development and International Trade, regional chambers of commerce and the Pikes Peak Workforce Center.

Marcoulier encouraged businesses to complete the SBA Economic Injury estimate, an important factor in helping Governor Jared Polis get the Small Business Administration activated for disaster assistance.

Pikes Peak SBDC is holding the first in a series of virtual business support events with the Pikes Peak Workforce Center on Friday, March 20. It will be a live stream only, and details are yet to be finalized.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment has also launched a website with information and resources on the novel coronavirus for Colorado businesses: colorado.gov/pacific/cdle/information-and-resources-coronavirus