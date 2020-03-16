Colorado’s Department of Labor and Employment is offering help for workers and employers facing setbacks from closures due to COVID-19.

Announced Monday, March 16, CDLE’s guidance includes information for those filing for unemployment insurance claims, as well as information on programs available to employers.

Workers whose hours or wages are cut back can file an unemployment claim at coloradoui.gov. A list of resources and FAQs on how to file is available at colorado.gov/cdle — click on “Coronavirus Information and Resources.”

CDLE is working to reduce the impact of these claims on employers forced to temporarily lay off staff due to closures or slowdowns during the pandemic.

The department encourages all employers to use paid leave and telework options for employees before using temporary layoffs.

Employers can also consider alternatives to laying off staff through CDLE’s Work Share Program. More information is available at colorado.gov/pacific/cdle/node/23616 or by email at cdle_employer_services@state.co.us.

Unemployment insurance claims: