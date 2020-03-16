Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado has closed its offices to the public starting March 16, but BBB work functions — phone, email and website — will continue. BBB’s Colorado Springs and Pueblo offices have moved to a voluntary remote work environment for at least the next two weeks, CEO and Executive Director Jonathan Liebert said in an email. Events have been cancelled for the next few weeks.

“We are closely monitoring recommendations regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, our local health officials and IABBB and are constantly modifying our response to the community,” Liebert said.

A funding task force is being organized by Pikes Peak Community Foundation to support our small businesses during during the COVID-19 crisis, Liebert said, and “with support and guidance from IABBB and other BBBs, we are also assessing new strategies” to help the community.