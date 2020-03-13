As more and more people choose to stay at home (with their money) during the coronavirus outbreak, the Downtown Partnership has compiled suggestions that should help some of the community’s most vulnerable small businesses remain open and keep their employees working.

The suggestions:

Buy a gift card

“As a promise to return to support them, purchase gift cards to your favorite local shops and restaurants. This puts money in the pocket of your favorite storeowner today to help them cover operating expenses and to help assure a strong tomorrow.”

Shop online

“Many Downtown retailers have online shops. Use this time to check out their online offerings. Several businesses are offering discounts and/or free shipping for those that show support for local during this time.

“Reminder: Some shops that don’t offer online shopping are happy to take an order over the phone and have it delivered to you during this time – so don’t hesitate to ask!”

Order takeout

“Dining from home more these days? Order delivery or takeout from almost any Downtown restaurant. If you choose to avoid the crowds, call ahead and pick up – many will even deliver to your car when you arrive!

“Delivery services such as DoorDash, GrubHub or UberEats servicing Downtown restaurants are also great options. As mentioned above, you can also pledge your support by purchasing restaurant gift cards to be used at a later date.”

Tip a little extra

“Have a steady paycheck? Leave a little extra cash for service workers – they especially are going to need the help. Consider a full tip on takeout orders, and leaving a little extra for the kitchen staff, too.

“If you have reservations…”If you have reservations, don’t be a no-show. Restaurants plan for you to be there, and order food and staff accordingly. If you aren’t going to make it, please call ahead and let them know.”

Social currency

“Spending more time online? Engage with your favorite Downtown businesses — leave a positive Google, Yelp, or Facebook review. Like, follow, comment and engage with them on social media. It’s free to you but it helps to remind businesses that they aren’t forgotten and this kind of social currency pays dividends of a different kind. Now is a fantastic time to deepen relationships with friends and neighbors that operate your favorite local businesses.”

Arts & Culture

“Did you have tickets to a show that was cancelled? Many cultural institutions are nonprofits, so instead of asking for a refund, consider making your ticket cost a donation to the organization.

“Also, many performances may be rescheduled in the future, so be sure to check emails and social media posts from that organization for updates.”

Local small businesses can find more resources at downtowncs.com/covid19.