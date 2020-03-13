Social impact businesses, entrepreneurs and startups gathered for the Colorado Institute for Social Impact’s (CI4SI) fourth annual PRISM Awards March 12.
“The PRISM Awards enhances Colorado Institute for Social Impact’s ongoing goal to create awareness of this growing sector and support the ever-growing Social Impact ecosystem,” Jonathan Liebert, executive director and CEO of CI4SI, said in a news release.
The PRISM Awards honors Colorado Social Impact businesses and social entrepreneurs in three categories: Social Impact Business of the Year, Social Impact Startup of the Year, and Social Entrepreneur of the Year.
The winners in each category are:
Social Entrepreneur of the Year
- Northern Region: Chris Brock, Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition Probate Power
- Southern Region: James Proby, The Men’s Xchange
Social Impact Startup of the Year
- Northern Region: Helping Habit, PBC
- Southern Region: AGL: Coaching for Good
Social Impact Business of the Year
- Northern Region: Bridge to Justice
- Southern Region: Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity ReStore
Judges for the PRISM Awards were:
- Jonathan Liebert, executive director and CEO of the Colorado Institute for Social Impact
- Thayer Tutt, vice chairman and chief investment officer, El Pomar Foundation
- Lisanne McNew, president and COO, McNew and Associates
- Ted Mossman, vice president, Colorado Business Bank
- Shawn Gullixson, vice president of Vectra Bank,
- Margaret Casart, executive director, Beanstalk Foundation