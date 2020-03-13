Social impact businesses, entrepreneurs and startups gathered for the Colorado Institute for Social Impact’s (CI4SI) fourth annual PRISM Awards March 12.

“The PRISM Awards enhances Colorado Institute for Social Impact’s ongoing goal to create awareness of this growing sector and support the ever-growing Social Impact ecosystem,” Jonathan Liebert, executive director and CEO of CI4SI, said in a news release.

The PRISM Awards honors Colorado Social Impact businesses and social entrepreneurs in three categories: Social Impact Business of the Year, Social Impact Startup of the Year, and Social Entrepreneur of the Year.

The winners in each category are:

Social Entrepreneur of the Year

Northern Region: Chris Brock, Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition Probate Power

Southern Region: James Proby, The Men’s Xchange

Social Impact Startup of the Year

Northern Region: Helping Habit, PBC

Southern Region: AGL: Coaching for Good

Social Impact Business of the Year

Northern Region: Bridge to Justice

Southern Region: Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity ReStore

Judges for the PRISM Awards were: