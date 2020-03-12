Colorado Springs was one of the most popular destinations in the country for retirees in 2018, according to a new study.

The study, by finance tech company SmartAsset, showed that 3,407 retirees moved to Colorado Springs in 2018 and 2,688 moved away, for a net migration gain of 719 — making the Springs the 21st most popular destination for retirees..

Two other Colorado cities made appearances on the list: Denver ranked 6th, with a net migration of 1,288, and Aurora came in at No. 14, with a net migration of 964. Despite three of its cities placing within the top 25, Colorado was not in the top 10 states for retiree migration. According to SmartAsset, in 2018, about 930,000 people 60 and older moved across state lines — an increase of about 16 percent from five years prior. Other key findings:

• Warm weather spots are popular — Florida and Arizona had the highest net migration of retirees in 2018 and Denver was the only city in the top 10 known to experience severe winters.

• Retirees tend to be cost-sensitive — New York and California saw more seniors move out than in, because of high cost of living in those states.