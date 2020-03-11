The El Paso County Board of Commissioners is seeking community-minded business people and citizen volunteers to serve on the El Paso County Citizen Outreach Group.

The Citizen Outreach Group reviews and assesses the progress of the county’s Strategic Plan and Five Year Financial Roadmap and the activity of the Public Safety tax, and gives updates and recommendations to the commissioners and county administration.

The group supports the county’s efforts in hosting the County Citizens College, the county fair and other related events, to boost transparency and collaboration between citizens and county government.

There are 11 members on the Citizen Outreach Group — one from each of the county’s five commissioner districts and six at-large representatives. They serve three-year terms, with terms limited to two consecutive terms.

Citizen Outreach Group meetings, agendas and minutes are listed on the 2020 Meeting Schedule & Agenda on the county’s website. Most meetings start at 9:30 a.m. at Centennial Hall, 200 S. Cascade Ave.

Applications are being accepted for one at-large member. Applications for the open position are due by March 20, 2020.

- Advertisement -

The volunteer application can be accessed on the county website, which also lists other open volunteer positions. Send completed applications to:

Board of El Paso County Commissioners

Attn: Ingrid Mobley

200 S. Cascade Ave., Suite 100

Colorado Springs, CO 80903-2208

ingridmobley@elpasoco.com

Applications can be faxed to 719-520-6397 or emailed to volunteer@elpasoco.com.