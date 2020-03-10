Aikta Marcoulier, executive director of the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, has won the U.S. Small Business Administration’s 2020 Colorado Small Business Development Center Excellence and Innovation Center honor.

The Pikes Peak SBDC was also named the Small Business Administration’s Region VIII award winner for best SBDC.

The Pikes Peak SBDC will go on to compete against nine other regional winners for the national SBDC Excellence and Innovation Center Award.

The awards were announced March 9 by the SBA’s Colorado District office.

Other state winners included:

Colorado Small Business Persons of the Year: David Levesque and Henry Rusch, founders of Aurora-based Launchpad Brewery

Colorado Small Business Exporter of the Year: Ajith Dharmawardhana of Denver-based Fire Within, LCC

Colorado District Director’s Diamond Awardee: Steven Trujillo, Pueblo Latino Chamber of Commerce

“Each award winner demonstrates why Colorado is consistently recognized as one of the best states in the nation to own and operate a small business,” SBA Regional Administrator Dan Nordberg said.

- Advertisement -

“I especially want to congratulate Aikta Marcoulier, and the entire Pikes Peak in Colorado Springs, for being named the Region VIII SBDC Excellence and Innovation Center award winner,” he said.

The winners will be recognized during an awards ceremony May 7 at Aurora’s Stanley Marketplace as part of National Small Business Week festivities.

“During National Small Business Week, communities across Colorado will celebrate the state’s rich history, its spirit of entrepreneurship and the positive impact its small businesses have on helping our communities thrive and grow,” said Frances Padilla, district director of the SBA’s Colorado District Office.

The 2020 National Small Business Week takes place May 3-9, SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza said.

National winners are invited to attend ceremonies in Washington, D.C., on May 3-4, where they will be honored with their individual awards. During the ceremonies, the SBA will announce the 2020 National Small Business Person of the Year among the individual winners represented from across the United States and territories.

“These women and men not only realized their dreams of entrepreneurship but have also been tremendous job creators, helping to expand our economy,” Carranza said. “They represent the 30 million American small businesses — our nation’s innovators and risk-takers.

Details and registration information will be posted on the SBA’s website as events are finalized.