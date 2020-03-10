Governor Jared Polis has declared a state of emergency to Colorado to help the state “more effectively contain the spread of COVID-19 and avoid greater disruption.”

Following the declaration, the state is prioritizing the expansion of testing capacity for COVID-19 (also known as novel coronavirus), waiving testing costs, and launching a drive-up lab for testing.

“As of this morning, we’ve confirmed 15 positive cases in the state, and another indeterminate case that we’re retreating as a positive,” Polis said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

“We fully anticipate that in the coming days, especially as we work hard to increase our testing capacity, that there will be more confirmed cases. We’re going to get through this together, but the actions that we take in the next few days and weeks will really determine the trajectory of coronavirus in Colorado.

“I’ve consulted extensively with public health officials and studied the response and other nations what’s worked and what hasn’t worked — successful efforts to contain coronavirus like in Taiwan and failures like in Italy. And I’m basing our approach here in Colorado on what has been shown to work.

“Today in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, to protect our most vulnerable populations, and to maximize our chances of avoiding widespread disruptions in the daily lives of Coloradans and our economy, I’m declaring a state of emergency here in Colorado.”

Polis said the declaration gives the state access to resources and more legal flexibility to take immediate steps to protect Colorado’s most vulnerable people and to better contain the outbreak — “truly reducing the chances of the trajectory that has occurred in countries like Italy, from occurring here in Colorado.”

There’ll be immediate action to protect public health, he said, with a focus on the most vulnerable populations — meaning people over 60, as well as those who are immunocompromised.

The expansion of testing capacity is a priority, Polis said, “so that eventually we can reach the point — the sooner the better — where anybody exhibiting flu-like symptoms can get tested.

“We need more testing because the sooner that we can identify positive cases and hotspots — regardless of the severity of the illness for any one individual — the more effectively we can isolate those who test positive and we can limit and slow the spread of the virus in Colorado.”

Another priority is to cut financial obstacles to testing.

“We know that people are more likely to get tested if they know they won’t be penalized financially for exhibiting symptoms of the virus,” Polis said. “That’s why yesterday my Department of Insurance instructed insurers across the state to waive costs and fees associated with providing the test. That also applies to state employees.”

Polis said one of his major goals as governor has been to create a system where health care costs are not a barrier to people getting the care that they need.

“Now that’s always true, it’s always important — but it’s especially true when facing a public health crisis like coronavirus,” he said.

“We don’t want red tape to get in the way of people getting the test, or the treatment that they need. That’s why I’m proud to announce that starting tomorrow, the Department of Public Health and Environment will be opening a drive-up lab for testing at our facility in Lowry to test anyone who has a note from their doctor stating that they need testing.”