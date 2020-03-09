Pueblo Library awarded National Endowment for the Humanities grant

Pueblo City-County Library District was awarded a $500,000 matching grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities. Funds from this grant will go toward improving preservation and access to the Special Collections Department at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library; this will include enlarging the storage vault with updated climate control and fire suppression systems, as well as expanding workspace for library staff.

Completed with the construction of Rawlings Library in 2004, the vault located in the Special Collections department houses local and regional artifacts such as: Kit Carson’s will, the 1868 first edition of The Pueblo Chieftain, more than 10,000 historic photographs of Pueblo and southern Colorado region, as well as rock art and archaeology collections.

“This grant is one of 32 NEH Challenge grants awarded that are designed to leverage federal dollars to ignite an increase in private investment in PCCLD’s mission of providing well equipped and maintained facilities, outstanding collections, and well-trained employees who provide expert service that encourages the joy of reading, supporting lifelong learning and presenting access to information from around the world,” a library news release said.

Overall more than $30.9 million in grants were awarded to support 188 humanities projects in 45 states and the District of Columbia. In addition to PCCLD, two other Colorado organizations were awarded NEH dollars including, Colorado State University in Fort Collins and the Colorado School of Mines in Golden.

Murthy, Haggerty join U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee board

The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee has added Dr. Vivek H. Murthy and David Haggerty, president of the International Tennis Federation and International Olympic Committee member, to its board of directors, adding expertise in health and wellness, as well as additional sport, management and athlete knowledge, according to a news release issued by the USOPC.

Murthy’s nomination was conditionally approved at the USOPC’s board meeting in January and he assumes the seat of departed independent board member Dan Doctoroff. Haggerty assumes a board position by virtue of his status as a member of the IOC, to which he was elected during 135th IOC Session on Jan. 12.

Haggerty was elected ITF president in September 2015 and re-elected for a second term in September 2019, before being named an IOC member in January. He previously served as chair, CEO and president of the U.S. Tennis Association board of directors, and as chair of the US Open. Additionally, he was an owner of Prince where he worked for over 13 years before becoming president of Dunlop Maxfli Slazenger Sports.

FEMA awards city nearly $4 million for flood mitigation

The City of Colorado Springs received grant funding totaling nearly $4 million from the Federal Emergency Management Administration for two flood mitigation projects.

Both projects aim to preserve frequently used roadways and important Colorado Springs Utilities infrastructure. The Cottonwood Creek Channel Stabilization Project includes a grant for $2.9 million dollars to stabilize the banks of Cottonwood Creek upstream of Austin Bluffs Parkway to stop erosion. The erosion mitigation work is aimed to protect Colorado Springs Utilities infrastructure, Woodmen Road and a pedestrian trail. Project design is expected to begin this spring, with construction anticipated to start in the fall 2021. Total cost of the project: $3.975 million; FEMA grant (75 percent of total project cost): $2.981 million; city grant match (25 percent of total project cost): $993,924.

The Bear Creek Flood Mitigation Project will stabilize a section of Bear Creek downstream of 8th Street to stop erosion of the creek that threatens 8th Street and surrounding utilities. Project design will begin this spring, with construction anticipated to begin in the fall of 2020.

Total cost of project: $674,574; FEMA Grant (25 percent of total project cost): $505,930; city grant match (25 percent of total project cost): $168,644.

The city will pay for the 25 percent match for both projects using funds designated through the Inter-Governmental Agreement with Pueblo which can be found at coloradosprings.gov/sites/default/files/iga.pdf

Funding for both grants come from the agency’s Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant Program. The program helps states, U.S. territories, federally recognized tribes and local communities complete projects that minimize the threat of future disasters. It also seeks to build community resilience and reduce overall risk to people and structures from future hazard events. This may reduce the need for federal funding in future disasters.

Learn more about FEMA’s Pre-Disaster Mitigation Grant Program at fema.gov/pre-disaster-mitigation-grant-program.