Local women brewers and beer professionals from more than 11 breweries will create special ales and lagers March 12 at Phantom Canyon Brewing Co. for Pink Boots Collaboration Brew Day — and everyone’s invited to see them in action.

“People who love beer and learning about beer often may not get the chance to brew commercially or meet up with like-minded beer people,” said Phantom Canyon assistant brewer Alex Turner. “This collaboration is not only a way to get women brewing together, it’s simply to increase everyone’s love for the craft.

“Anyone can come on by between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. [on Thursday, March 12] — it’s free for Pink Boots members, and $20 per person for non-members.”

Safety note: Everyone must wear closed-toe shoes.

Organized by Pink Boots Society Colorado Springs, the Brew Day is based around International Women’s Day and aims to raise the profile of women in the beer industry. The Pink Boots nonprofit supports and educates women working in the brewing profession, especially in creating craft beer.

The local collaboration is part of an international event that sees all chapters of Pink Boots use the same blend of hops to come up with their own original recipe to brew.

Turner said beer professionals from Goat Patch, Red Leg, Peaks N Pines, Atrevida, Deuces Wild, Phantom Canyon, Zwei Brewing, Whistle Pig, Cerberus, Storybook and Bristol Brewing Company have signed up to brew.

This year’s blend is two parts Loral, two parts Idaho Gem, one part Azacca, and one part El Dorado.

“Fun fact about Idaho Gem: it’s so new, that this is the first year Yakima Chief Hops is even offering it,” Pink Boots Society Board of Directors member Cat Wiest said in announcing the blend. “So what can we expect from this amalgamation of hops? Tropical fruit, mango, pineapple, cherry, and candied fruit with a touch of citrus, white pepper and pine.

“Any commercial brewery can order the Pink Boots Blend, and any brewery can create a Pink Boots Collaboration Brew. Personally, I have a dream that one day the month of April will be ubiquitous with Pink Boots Brews — every taproom and beer bar will proudly serve Pink Boots Collaboration beers and consumers will look forward to enjoying the many ways in which different teams of folks created unique ales and lagers with a common thread.”

The event raises money for the National Pink Boots Society and its scholarship fund. For more information, visit https://www.pinkbootssociety.org/pink-boots-brew/