The city of Colorado Springs has received $4 million in grant funding from the Federal Emergency Management Administration for flood mitigation projects in Cottonwood and Bear creeks.

The city is matching 25 percent of the total project costs, meaning more than $4.6 million is allocated to the two projects.

According to a March 10 news release from the city, t he Cottonwood Creek Channel Stabilization Project received a grant for $2.9 million to help stabilize the banks of Cottonwood Creek upstream of Austin Bluffs Parkway to stop erosion that’s widening and cutting into the creek’s banks.

The erosion mitigation work aims to protect Colorado Springs Utilities infrastructure, Woodmen Road and a pedestrian trail. It’s intended to protect against a 100-year flood event.

The project’s design will begin this spring with construction expected to begin in the fall of 2021.

The total cost of the project comes in just under $4 million, with the FEMA grant covering $2, 981,770 and the city providing the remaining $993,924.

The second FEMA grant is for the Bear Creek Flood Mitigation Project, which aims to stabilize a section of Bear Creek downstream of 8th Street to stop creek erosion that threatens the street and its surrounding utilities.

Project design begins this spring, with construction expected to begin in the fall.

The total cost is $674,574 — $505,930 from the FEMA grant and $168,644 from the city.

The city will provide its 25 percent match using funds designated through the Inter-Governmental Agreement with Pueblo — an agreement between the city, CSU and Pueblo County that commits $460 million over two decades to stormwater infrastructure, maintenance and education programs.