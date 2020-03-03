Today is the last day to cast your ballot in the presidential primary.

A few things to know:

• If you’ve already returned a presidential primary ballot, you cannot receive a second ballot — even if the candidate you voted for has dropped out of the race.

• If you have not returned your ballot, you can either change your selection by crossing out your first pick and marking the oval next to your preferred candidate, or you can get a replacement ballot in-person at a voter service and polling center.

• If you’re an unaffiliated voter you probably received a mail ballot packet with a Democratic Party ballot and a Republican Party ballot. You can only return one party’s ballot, or your vote will be rejected.

• The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office has opened five additional voter service and polling centers for election day: Victory World Outreach; Monument Town Hall; Fountain Library; Pikes Peak Community College’s Centennial campus; and PPCC’s Rampart Range campus.

• VPSCs are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. today.

• You can visit any VSPC in the county. At each location, you can: register to vote; update your voter registration file; request a replacement ballot; vote on an ADA accessible voting machine; drop off your voted ballot; or vote in person.

• All ballots must be received by 7 p.m. today to be counted. Postmarked ballots received after the election deadline cannot be counted.

• As of 3pm yesterday, 1,226,276 ballots had been returned across Colorado.

• To check your ballot status or to find your nearest Voter Service and Polling Center, visit GoVoteColorado.gov.