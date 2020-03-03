The Home Depot is set to 300 new workers in Colorado Springs and 80,000 nationwide.

The home improvement giant is hosting a hiring event from 4-9 p.m. Wednesday, March 4 at its locations in Colorado Springs and throughout the country.

Permanent, part-time and seasonal storewide positions, from garden center sales and cashiers to online order fulfillment, will be filled. The company is also looking to hire designers, supervisors, drivers and technicians in Colorado Springs and Monument.

Military veterans are encouraged to apply; according to Home Depot’s website, the company has hired more than 35,000 veterans. Candidates who are 16 and 17 years old can apply for store support, lot, customer service, garden sales and cashier jobs.

Candidates are encouraged to apply online, which takes about 15 minutes, or text JOBS to 52270 to receive a link to apply for hourly positions in their area. Walk-in applications will be accepted at Home Depot stores from 4-9 p.m. March 4.

According to Home Depot’s website, the company offers flexible schedules, performance bonuses, discounts and competitive benefits including tuition reimbursement eligibility on day one, career growth opportunities through on-the-job training and development, discounts with 30,000 vendors and community building through Team Depot volunteering roles on local projects.