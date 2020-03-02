Peak Vista achieves AAAHC reaccreditation

Peak Vista Community Health Centers has been reaccredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care. Accreditation distinguishes this Federal Qualified Health Center from many other outpatient facilities through its adherence to rigorous standards of care and safety.

Status as an accredited organization means Peak Vista has met nationally recognized standards for the provision of quality health care set by AAAHC. More than 6,100 ambulatory health care organizations across the United States are currently accredited by AAAHC.

“A transformational movement and call-to-action, 1095 Strong, is spearheaded by the AAAHC to equip ambulatory leaders with the best of what they need to operationalize quality practices,” a Peak Vista-issued news release said. “The three-year or 1,095-day period between accreditations is a critical time when ambulatory health organizations, with help from proven experts, can develop the kind of everyday habits that enable leaders in the industry to provide the utmost in quality care to their patients. Organizations, such as Peak Vista, that earn AAAHC Accreditation embody the spirit of 1095 Strong, quality every day, an ongoing commitment to high-quality care and patient safety.”

Peak Vista President and CEO Pam McManus said in the release, “Earning AAAHC Network reaccreditation is a demonstration of the commitment we make to our patients and is in alignment with the unique culture of our organization. We’re constantly striving to raise the bar within our organization, especially in the realm of care delivery. Achieving this reaccreditation affirms our effort to provide our patients with the highest standard of care available today.”

Ambulatory health care organizations seeking AAAHC Accreditation undergo an extensive self-assessment and onsite survey by AAAHC expert surveyors — physicians, nurses, and administrators who are actively involved in ambulatory care. The survey is peer-based and educational, presenting best practices to help an organization improve its care and services.



The Learning Experience opens Academy of Early Education

The Learning Experience, an educational childcare franchise, is opening an Academy of Early Education center at 4020 Lee Vance Drive in Colorado Springs.

- Advertisement -

The center provides childcare, enrichment programs and early childhood education for children from 6 weeks to 6 years of age.

The independent franchise location in Colorado Springs is owned by local husband and wife Rashid and Shazia Khan. According to a news release, the first-time franchise owners will employ more than 30 certified preschool teachers and staff to serve upwards of 180 children in the community.

The Learning Experience’s proprietary Learning Experience Academic Program curriculum and enrichment programs were developed through more than 30 years of experience in early childhood education.

The center in Colorado Springs marks the franchise’s first location in the Colorado Springs metropolitan area. The Learning Experience is ranked No. 62 on Entrepreneur magazine’s 2020 Franchise 500 and has over 250 centers across the country serving more than 27,000 children with childcare, enrichment programs and early childhood education. The educational childcare franchise also has over 200 locations currently in development in select markets nationwide.

For more information about The Learning Experience center in Colorado Springs, visit thelearningexperience.com.



Progressive hiring up to 500 in Springs

Progressive intends to hire up to 500 people in Colorado Springs, part of a 2020 effort to hire 8,000 new employees nationwide.

According to a Progressive-issued news release, local positions will include customer sales, service and IT.

Flexible work arrangements, including working from home and compressed work weeks; performance bonuses; a casual dress code; on-site medical facilities for employees and their families at select locations; and fitness centers at select locations, as well as four weeks of paid leave for parents, according to the release.

There are also nearly 400 work from home positions available in select locations for inbound sales positions, giving people who don’t live near a Progressive campus the opportunity to help customers from home.

New hires are eligible to participate in the company’s annual bonus plan. Progressive also offers eligible employees medical, dental, vision and life insurance benefits, as well as four weeks of paid parental leave — including same-sex partners, adoptive parents and foster parents. Dedicated to employees’ professional success, Progressive also provides extensive training programs and career development resources.

To learn more about Progressive or apply for a position, visit progressive.com/careers.