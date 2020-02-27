Colorado Springs Airport kicked off 2020 with a 7.9 percent increase in total passengers compared with January last year.

“For the month of January, the Colorado Springs Airport (COS) enplaned 61,433 passengers, bringing the total passenger number for the month to 122,018,” the airport stated in a Jan. 27 news release.

While load factors for the month showed an 8.1 percent decrease from this time last year, seats available in the market were up 18.2 percent in January, with all four carriers showing an increase, according to the release.

Overall, American Airlines increased departures in February by 9.4 percent vs. February 2019, and seats increased by 10.2 percent — driven mostly by the additional Dallas-Forth Worth frequency and the daily Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport frequency, which did not exist in February 2019, the release stated.

Delta operated an additional weekly Atlanta frequency in February, and in March will operate daily Atlanta nonstops every day except Sunday.

For Frontier, both Las Vegas and Phoenix departures increased by 86 percent and seats by 92 percent in February — an additional 19 departures for both Las Vegas and Phoenix vs. February 2019.

- Advertisement -

Las Vegas departures are scheduled to increase by 89 percent and seats by 94 percent vs. March 2019, with Phoenix departures expected to increase by 67 percent and seats by 71 percent.