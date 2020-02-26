The city of Colorado Springs is accepting applications from nonprofit, public or faith-based organizations for about $330,000 in emergency solutions and community development grant funds.

About $250,000 is available for 2020 Community Development Block Grant Public Services, and about $80,000 is available for Emergency Solutions Grants, according to the city’s Feb. 25 announcement.

Organizations must request a minimum of $25,000 per application, and the application period ends on March 20.

The CBDG Public Services funds, according to the city, generally support service delivery costs for organizations serving low- to moderate-income communities.

The priority areas for 2020 CBDG projects are housing stability (vital services including housing counseling or navigation services, eviction prevention and childcare) and subsequent services for key populations.

ESG funds are used to help homeless service providers deliver services to families and individuals who are either at risk of, or experiencing homelessness.

Eligible applicants must collaborate with the Pikes Peak Continuum of Care and participate in coordinated entry where applicable.

This year, the community development division is seeking applications for homeless prevention (housing relocation and stabilization services and short- or medium-term rental assistance) and rapid re-housing (including housing relocation and stabilization services, as well as short- or medium-term rental assistance to help those living in shelters).

Applicants must register online with the city’s Neighborly Software program to prepare and submit an application. For details, visit coloradosprings.gov/community-development.