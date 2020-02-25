Progressive will hire 500 people in Colorado Springs this year, as part of an 8,000-worker hiring spree nationwide.

In the Springs, the jobs will be in customer sales, service and IT.

“With an increase in customers and total revenues topping $39 billion, the company needs more employees to support continued growth in auto, property, commercial lines and recreational products insurance at more than 250 locations across the country,” the insurance giant said in an announcement today.

“Progressive has consistently been named a top workplace in Cleveland, Tampa, Colorado Springs and Austin, and was recently named #3 on Fortune’s 2019 Best Workplaces for Diversity and was included on their 2020 Best Companies to Work For list,” spokesperson Julianne Rogers said in an email to the Business Journal.

“Flexible work arrangements, including working from home and compressed work weeks; performance bonuses; a casual dress code; on-site medical facilities for employees and their families at select locations; and fitness centers at select locations, as well as four weeks of paid leave for parents are just some of the amenities that Progressive offers,” she said.

Progressive also plans to hire 900 workers in Austin, Texas, 1,500 in Cleveland, Ohio, 180 in Phoenix, Arizona, 1,000 in Tampa, Florida; 80 in Sacramento, California; and 400 for work-from-home positions.

“Last year was monumental in terms of total numbers of hires, and as a result of consistent growth, we are continuing to expand our workforce to meet the needs of our customers,” Chief Human Resource Officer Lori Niederst said in a news release.

“We have a history of promoting home-grown talent into successful leadership roles,” she added. “For example, our CEO started as a claims adjuster and I joined Progressive as an analyst.”

Progressive offers eligible employees medical, dental, vision and life insurance benefits, parental leave benefits (including same-sex partners, adoptive parents and foster parents), training programs and career development resources, according to the hiring announcement.

To learn more or apply, visit Progressive.com/careers