A 10-month, $3.25 million construction project starts on Barnes Road tomorrow.

The project will rebuild the four-lane stretch of Barnes Road between Powers Boulevard and the Homestead Trail crossing, just east of Solar Ridge Drive, installing a median, sidewalks, turn lanes and storm drain infrastructure.

Work starts outside the roadway this week, with lane closures and other traffic impacts coming in late March. Throughout construction, one lane of traffic will stay open in each direction of Barnes Road, according to the city, and all businesses and residential areas will be accessible — although some temporary residential detours will be necessary at times.

“This project completes a series of improvements to Barnes Road over the past few years, and illustrates the efficient use of taxpayer dollars, along with Colorado Springs Utilities resources, to optimize infrastructure improvements under one construction schedule,” Kevin Diekelman, project engineer for the city of Colorado Springs, said in a news release. “Residents and commuters in the area will endure less inconvenience than if each of these elements were built independently by their own programs.”

Colorado Springs voters approved two projects to fund Barnes Road improvements, via the PPRTA-2 “A List” (in 2012) and the City’s 2C paving program (in 2015).

The project budget is funded primarily by PPRTA2. The final top-lift of asphalt will come from the 2C program after the PPRTA2 part of the project is completed.

For project information and construction updates, visit coloradosprings.gov/barnesroad.