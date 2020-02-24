CSU-Pueblo to be solar-powered university

CSU-Pueblo will be a solar-powered university. University President Timothy Mottet announced a partnership with Johnson Controls Inc., Capital Dynamics and Black Hills Energy that will bring a $17 million solar panel project to campus. The partnership is a key step in helping the university reach its renewable energy goals as well as those set by Gov. Jared Polis.

The arrangement gives the university long-term power purchasing ability while leasing 22.3 acres on the northside of the Pueblo campus, making the university the first in the state to produce enough electricity to self-sustain. Developing sustainability is part of the university’s Vision 2028 strategic plan. Mottet said the university has “far exceeded” three of the four greening government goals in Polis’ Executive Order D 2019-016, including a 10 percent reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, a 15 percent cut in energy consumption per square foot, and an increase of 5 percent consumption in renewable energy.

Pueblo celebrates Etsy Maker City designation

Pueblo celebrated its selection as a 2019 Etsy Maker City Grantee with a ribbon cutting hosted by Tick Tock coffee shop. The designation, made by Etsy and MasterCard, recognizes the entrepreneurial spirit that drives Pueblo’s economic development. It offers local artists, makers and creatives grant funding and technical assistance to grow their businesses.

Pueblo’s Small Business Development Center will help execute the grant funding for entrepreneurial education, including business training, mentorship and advising. Funding creative industries helps support film, media, heritage, literature, publishing, performing arts, visual arts and crafts.



Photography studio opens in Pueblo

Stephanie Graston, owner/operator of Jean Graston Photography, has opened a studio at 421 N. Santa Fe Ave. Jean Graston Photography specializes in corporate brand photography, and the new studio allows for expansion into family portraiture.

The contemporary portrait sessions include hair and makeup, a styled set and an in-person style consultation.

Graston, a photographer since 2005, uses her knowledge of portrait photography to help businesses visualize their brand messaging.



Pueblo brokers awarded for recruiting efforts

Casey Edwards and Gary Miller, Broker/Owners of RE/MAX of Pueblo, received the 2019 Eagle Award for the RE/MAX Western Region at the annual awards celebration in Pueblo. The award goes to the office with the greatest net gain of associates in the region. RE/MAX of Pueblo is the only recipient in the RE/MAX Western Region.

Edwards and Miller recruited 31 associate brokers to RE/MAX of Pueblo in 2019, adding to the success of the office. With the acquisition of Jones-Healy Realtors in May of 2019, the firm integrated the 83-year-old agency’s sales and rental agents into the RE/MAX of Pueblo franchise.