City starts Black Forest Road study

The city of Colorado Springs has started a study of Black Forest Road to build a plan to meet capacity needs — current and future — in the rapidly growing area.

An informational meeting will be held 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 27 at the Grand Peak Academy cafeteria, 7036 Cowpoke Road.

The plan will mean the city can design future project phases as funding becomes available.

The area along the three miles of Black Forest Road between Woodmen and Old Ranch roads has grown considerably over the past several years, and shows no sign of stopping.

According to City Engineering Manager Mike Chaves, much of the area, as well as the arterial connections to Black Forest Road — Research Parkway/Marksheffel Road and Briargate Parkway/Stapleton Road — is expected to be developed in the next five to ten years. Several large developments have already gone ahead in the area.

“A cohesive plan is needed for future improvements or widening in this area of Black Forest Road,” Chaves said. “The existing and proposed development requires more capacity along this portion of Black Forest Road than the current two-lane section provides.”

The meeting will expand on the corridor plan, covering:

• Corridor development process

• Near-term construction limits and phasing of construction improvements

• The required number of road lanes

• Water quality and detention

• Replacement of the Cottonwood Creek Bridge

• ADA compliance and multimodal accommodation

Improvements of Black Forest Road (Woodmen Road to Research Parkway) is funded through the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority II (PPRTA) as an “A” list project. Additional city and El Paso County funding for construction is possible.

More information about the Black Forest Road Corridor Widening Plan is available on the city’s website.

For progress e-newsletters, email to Carolyn@bachmanpr.com.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990, anyone requiring an auxiliary aid or service to participate in the meeting should make the request by calling 719-488-5908. Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing may dial 711 or 1-800-659-3656 Relay Colorado (voice) or 1-800-659-2656 (TTY).