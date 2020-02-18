The Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC today launched a national campaign to promote Colorado as the best permanent location for U.S. Space Command.

“The aerospace & defense industry is one of Colorado’s largest economic sectors,” Kathy Boe, chair of the Chamber & EDC’s board of directors, and CEO of Boecore, said in a news release. “USSPACECOM’s permanent presence in Colorado will drive more innovation and investment to our region while attracting and retaining a highly skilled workforce.”

Three of six bases identified by the Air Force in the initial strategic basing decision are in Colorado Springs.

The Chamber & EDC, along with community and state partners, have contracts with two agencies to handle the public relations campaign’s strategies and tactics. The agencies are Development Counselors International, the Chamber & EDC’s current public relations agency, and The Trailblazer Group, a DC-based public relations and political consultant.

“The combination of agencies allows Colorado to make a full-court press in getting our state talked about by the right people,” said Reggie Ash, the Chamber & EDC’s chief defense development officer, pointing to the state’s aerospace and defense assets and robust workforce development as important factors in the decision.

“… Keeping USSPACECOM in Colorado is essential to its mission, will not disrupt families and personnel, and will be the most cost-efficient way to strengthen the Command,” he said. “There is no other community more supportive of our national defense efforts in space.”

The Chamber & EDC is inviting the community to get involved in the Securing U.S. Space Command campaign. Don Addy, chair of the Colorado Thirty Group and Chamber & EDC board member, is chairing a community advocacy task force. For information, contact spacecom@cscedc.com.