PCC receives $25K grant from Women’s Foundation of Colorado

A $25,000 grant from the Women’s Foundation of Colorado will help Pueblo Community College students start careers in health information technology and computer information systems. The grant, given to the PCC Foundation, is part of WFCO’s Women Achieving Greater Economic Security program. WAGES helps women achieve economic security by increasing access to education, job training, equal pay, paid family leave and affordable, high-quality child care. This is the third year the foundation has received the WFCO grant; it originally was awarded in 2018 and the foundation successfully applied for renewal in 2019 and 2020.



Ent donates more than $1.2M to fight youth suicide

Suicide is the leading cause of death for Coloradans ages 10 to 24. To help fight the state’s youth suicide epidemic, Ent Credit Union is partnering with Children’s Hospital Colorado by donating more than $1.2 million over the next three years to support mental health services in the hospital’s care network, in the community and across the state.

To commemorate the partnership, Ent presented Children’s with a $1.2 million symbolic check and an actual check for $150,035 raised during its recent debit card campaign. Throughout December 2019, Ent pledged to members it would donate 2 cents for every debit card transaction made.

In the past decade, Children’s Colorado has seen a 600 percent increase in admissions of children who have attempted suicide. Currently, it’s estimated that only 21 percent of the approximately 226,000 kids and teens in Colorado with diagnosable mental health conditions are receiving treatment.

Ent’s partnership with Children’s Colorado will help fund multiple mental health initiatives, including the Pediatric Mental Health Institute and Partners for Children’s Mental Health. PCMH, Colorado’s first Center of Excellence for pediatric mental health, brings together pediatric experts and stakeholders across Colorado. The referral and treatment approach is designed to help kids and families more easily access mental health care.



HBA honors community leaders at annual awards dinner

The Housing & Building Association of Colorado Springs recognized the 2019 members of the year during its annual awards dinner Feb. 5. These awards recognize members for their distinguished service to the association, the building industry and the community. The reception was presided over by Carrie Bartow, principle at CLA, who is HBA’s 2020 president.

The Founders Award was presented to Jerry Novak, owner of Novak Consulting. The award is the highest honor given by the HBA and goes to a member who has shown a lifetime of leadership and community achievement.

The Industry Person of the Year award was presented to Kevin Walker, owner of Walker Schooler District Managers. Walker was president of the HBA in 2005.

The Builder Member of the Year award was presented to Doug Stimple, chief executive officer at Classic Homes. Stimple is one of the founders and a current board member with Colorado Springs Forward, founder of the Falcon Community Builders for Classrooms and has been board president since 2009.

The Associate Member of the Year award was presented to Mike Suggs, Commercial Real Estate Broker for NAI Highland LLC.