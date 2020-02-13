The Downtown Colorado Springs City Center Series 2020 continues Feb. 19 with a conversation with Alissa Walker, urbanism editor at Curbed, on how transit design choices affect the future of communities.

The event runs 6-7:15 p.m. at the Edith Kinney Gaylord Cornerstone Arts Center on the Colorado College Campus, 825 N. Cascade Ave.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Admission is free for CC, PPCC and UCCS students with valid ID; general admission is $10.

As the urbanism editor of Curbed, Walker highlights pioneering transit, clever civic design and game-changing policy affecting cities. She was named an Annenberg/Getty Arts Journalism Fellow at the University of Southern California and Journalist of the Year by Streetsblog Los Angeles and has been honored by the Los Angeles chapter of The American Institute of Architects.

Walker is co-founder of Design East of La Brea, a neighborhood organization that aims to make the area more accessible and walkable. The organization is a two-time National Endowment for the Arts grant recipient.

Walker is “going to be talking a lot about new modes of transit and how that might play out here,” said Claire Swinford, director of urban engagement at the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs. She’ll also talk about how good design choices to can ensure that transit is safe, accessible and compatible with the environment.

The City Center series brings in nationally renowned experts to discuss urbanism, innovation, placemaking and design, and the value and importance of thoughtful planning and design in creating a vibrant city.

In the third event in the series, presented in partnership with Downtown Colorado Inc. on April 14, futurist and innovator Roger Brooks breaks down tourism and economic development into practical concepts and suggestions to empower citizen-advocates.

Swinford said the Downtown Partnership is working with neighborhood groups including the Council of Neighborhood Organizations and the Rise Coalition “to get folks to come out and hear these talks so they can take the information back to their neighborhoods around the city.”

Register at downtowncs.com/citycenter.