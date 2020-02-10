Business Briefs and Kudos

ViewHouse to host grand opening benefiting local nonprofit

The ViewHouse restaurant in Colorado Springs is hosting a grand opening celebration beginning at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at 7114 Campus Drive. The celebration will support the local nonprofit Angels of America’s Fallen through a $10 suggested donation.

The grand opening will feature live music and performances, local vendor tasting tables, a meat carving station with live action grilling, food sampling stations, and complimentary signature cocktails and beverages.

At approximately 18,000 square feet, ViewHouse Colorado Springs will be a similar size to existing Denver-area locations and will include a dining room, tavern, rooftop, outdoor amenities (volleyball, bocce, horseshoes, outdoor grill, corn hole and four cabanas), and a private banquet room.

Local partnerships include Bristol Brewing, Red Leg Brewing, Axe and the Oak Distillery, Hold Fast Coffee Co., Goat Patch Brewing, Mady’s Mustard and Lee Spirits Co. Visit viewhouse.com or facebook.com/viewhousecosprings for more.



Something New announces new boutique

Something New, a bridal and formal wear provider in southern Colorado, has opened a new location at 11590 Ridgeline Drive, Suite 200, and changed its name.

Owners Mindi and Jordan Linscombe will hold a grand opening celebration from 11 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Feb. 19.

Rebranded as Something New (formerly Something New Boutique) in late 2019, the company’s new location offers private group lounges, private seating areas and a corner-window party space overlooking Pikes Peak. The company specializes in wedding and prom dresses, tuxedos and suits, and bridesmaids and mothers dresses.

In addition, Something New offers its own curated line of wedding dresses — Brooklyn Grace — with a portion of proceeds benefiting The Exodus Road, an organization dedicated to fighting human trafficking through prevention, rescue and survivor care. Something New also donates a portion of its profits to Children’s Hospital and Compassion International. To learn more, visit somethingnewboutique.com.



Space Foundation board selects Kranz for lifetime achievement award

Gene Kranz will be honored during the opening ceremony of the 36th Space Symposium Monday, March 30, as the 2020 recipient of the Space Foundation’s highest honor — the General James E. Hill Lifetime Space Achievement Award.

Honoring the Space Foundation’s late, long-time chairman, the award recognizes outstanding individuals who have distinguished themselves through lifetime contributions to humankind through exploration, development and use of space.



Crafted Colorado celebrates grand opening of second location

Crafted Colorado has opened a second location at 2609 Colorado Ave. in Old Colorado City.

The new spot will house a larger workspace and will host cooking classes with partner, Sweet Addict Bakery.

Crafted Colorado is a veteran- and woman-owned business offering a variety of giftable goods supporting 70+ local small businesses — all handmade and crafted in the community. The flagship business is located at 327 N. Tejon. St.