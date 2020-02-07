Draft conclusions are in for the Ivywild Neighborhood Traffic Study, which will be presented at a public meeting Monday, Feb. 10.

It’s a chance for the community to give input on the study’s recommendations before the city of Colorado Springs works on the feasibility implementing them.

The city’s traffic engineering division initiated the traffic study in November 2018 to take a comprehensive look at the area’s current traffic conditions and how they may be affected by proposed redevelopment projects occurring in and around the neighborhood as part of the Ivywild Neighborhood and South Nevada Avenue Area urban renewal plans.

The study aims to give recommendations to improve traffic and safety conditions for all types of travel in the Ivywild neighborhood.

The Ivywild Neighborhood Traffic Study public presentation will be held Feb. 10, 6-7:30 p.m. in the Ivywild School Gymnasium, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.

The study was guided by input from the Ivywild Improvement Society and neighborhood residents and businesses to identify current traffic and safety concerns. Information on the Ivywild Neighborhood Traffic Study, including study area, preliminary recommendations, and public input is available at www.ColoradoSprings.gov/IvywildTrafficStudy.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act this meeting will be held in a wheelchair accessible location (contact Kim Melchor at kim.melchor@coloradosprings.gov or 719-385-5248).