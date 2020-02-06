Ent Credit Union is kicking off a Valentine’s Day-focused promotion to boost community fundraising for the new Pikes Peak Summit Complex.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers launched the #MyMountain campaign last summer to raise $15 million in community funds for the $60 million summit complex, and Ent’s #LoveMyMountain project supports that effort.

Donors who give $25 or more via #LoveMyMountain will be entered to win a Pikes Peak 14er annual pass to Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, and will receive a “digital valentine” to send. The campaign runs through noon on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14.

“We’re such an outdoorsy community, we wanted to find a way to show some love to everyone’s favorite mountain — Pikes Peak,” Ent Chief Marketing Officer Jennifer Sussman said in a news release. “So we decided to offer a digital valentine to anyone who donates $25 or more to #MyMountain, giving donors a more original expression of love for Valentine’s Day.”

The $15 million in #MyMountain community funds will be used to complete attractions like interactive exhibits in the complex. Construction should be complete this fall.

To participate, visit donate.givetopikespeak.org/ShowSomeLove.

“The community support for the new summit complex has been tremendous and is reflective of what this mountain means to the Pikes Peak region and visitors worldwide,” said Jack Glavan, Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain manager.

King Soopers has also thrown its support behind the #MyMountain campaign, adding the Pikes Peak Summit Complex to the King Soopers Community Rewards program.

Through this program, loyalty card members can link their account to the Pikes Peak Summit Complex ID (VN950). Once linked, King Soopers will donate to Pikes Peak every time they shop.

Step-by-step directions are available in these FAQs: bit.ly/2sMBomM.

The summit complex will include a 38,000-square-foot glass, concrete and steel visitor center as well as a new high-altitude research laboratory — a separate project that is being funded and built by the Army.

The visitor center replaces the archaic and hard-to-maintain summit house that dates from the 1960s. It will feature an immersive visitor experience, spectacular views and multimedia exhibits focused on the history, significance and geology of Pikes Peak.

Interpretive outdoor exhibits are also being built along the accessible, elevated pathway, which was designed to help protect the summit’s fragile tundra. Other upgrades include an improved kitchen, dining facilities, retail space and expanded restroom facilities.

It is expected to host nearly 750,000 visitors and generate around $30 million each year.

The summit project is being financed by funding from Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain, an enterprise of the city that generates revenue through toll fees and concession sales, and revenue bonds taken by Pikes Peak.

A $15 million fundraising goal from public and private donations has always been part of the project’s budget. Several large donations covered about half of that amount.

For more ways to get involved and give, visit coloradosprings.gov/summitgiving.