A new study ranks Colorado Springs among the top 30 metro areas for science, technology, engineering and mathematics jobs.

The study, released Jan. 22 by finance website WalletHub, compared the 100 largest metro areas across 21 metrics, with data sets ranging from per-capita job openings for STEM graduates to annual median wage growth for STEM jobs.

Colorado Springs ranked No. 28 overall, just two slots behind Denver, according to the study. Olympic City USA ranked 28th in professional opportunities for STEM workers — which considered factors such as job openings per capita in the STEM field and average monthly earnings for new STEM employers — and No. 21 in the quality of life category, which accounted for housing affordability, recreation-friendliness, family-friendliness and singles-friendliness, according to the study.

The Springs ranked in the lower half in the STEM-friendliness category, coming at No. 65, according to the study. That portion of the ranking considered factors such as the number of best engineering schools, research and development spending and intensity, and invention patents per capita.

According to the latest U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics analysis, STEM professions are expected to grow 8.8 percent between 2018 and 2028, compared to just 5 percent for all other occupations, the study found.

In addition, the median annual STEM wage is $84,880, compared to $37,020 for all non-STEM occupations, according to the study.

- Advertisement -

“STEM workers are in fierce demand, and not just in the global epicenter of high tech known as Silicon Valley,” the study states.

See the full study at wallethub.com/edu/best-worst-metro-areas-for-stem-professionals/9200/.