This week’s roundup includes news from CBRE, L3Harris Technologies, Springs Rescue Mission and Phil Long Enterprise.

CBRE brokers $1.85M office building sale

CBRE brokered the sale of 5731-5759 N. Academy Blvd., a retail and office building located in the Centerpointe Plaza shopping center. CBRE retail specialists Patrick Kerscher, Dan Rodriguez and Whitney Johnson represented the seller, Office Pad LLC, from Phoenix, Arizona. Weston Thomas and Colin Thomas of Westward Properties represented the buyer, Spackler Capital LLC, of Colorado Springs, which purchased the property in a $1.85 million sale that closed Dec. 20.

Built in 1984, the two-story, 30,843-square-foot building sits on 1.38 acres and includes 55 parking spaces. The property is located at the southeast corner of North Academy Boulevard and Vickers Drive. Retail tenants within the larger shopping complex include Tuesday Morning, Key Bank, Dollar Tree, Boot Barn, Woodley’s Fine Furniture and International Beauty Academy.

The building is currently unoccupied, but the buyer is already underway on major interior and exterior renovations for new medical office users with a planned completion in the summer of 2020.

L3Harris to fund Space Foundation programs in Maryland

Through L3Harris Technologies funding, the Space Foundation will present its Space in the Community program at six Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland Jan. 29-31.

“SITC is an immersive program for students, parents, teachers and community members to reinforce the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics studies in preparing for the careers of the future,” according to a news release issued by the Space Foundation.

A goal of the L3Harris collaboration with the Space Foundation, the release said, is to interest students in considering STEM careers and taking courses in high school that will position them to successfully pursue STEM studies in college.

Springs Rescue Mission recognized by House of Representatives

Springs Rescue Mission was recognized on the floor of the Colorado House of Representatives Wednesday, Jan. 22, for the work it does to help the hungry, homeless and addicted in Colorado Springs and throughout the Pikes Peak region.

The tribute was proposed by Colorado State Rep. Tim Geitner (R-House District 19) and signed by Colorado House Speaker KC Becker (D-House District 13). During the tribute, Geitner specifically recognized the leadership team of Springs Rescue Mission, including CEO Larry Yonker and Chief Development Officer Travis Williams.

Ed and Terese Dills were also recognized for their support of Springs Rescue Mission as both donors and volunteers.

Phil Long’s Cimino selected for Colorado Business Hall of Fame

Jay Cimino, president and CEO of Phil Long Enterprise, will be inducted into the 2020 Colorado Business Hall of Fame on Jan. 23 at an evening event produced by Junior Achievement-Rocky Mountain.

According to a press release from the event organizer, Cimino was one of eight Laureates selected for their enduring and innovative professional contributions to Colorado, inspirational and ethical acumen and philanthropic endeavors. This year’s Laureates also include Frank Edbrooke, Gerald Gallegos, Larry Kendall, Judith Wagner, and Charles, Greg and Kent Stevinson.

Cimino grew up in Trinidad, where he attended parochial high school. He then served in the Marine Corps before attending Trinidad State Junior College, where he earned his associate degree. Cimino graduated from the University of Denver in 1960 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration with Dean’s List honors.

After holding various positions in Chevrolet and Ford dealerships in Pueblo and Santa Fe, New Mexico, Cimino joined Phil Long in 1975 as the general manager. Phil Long was one brand, one dealership and 100 employees 45 years ago. Today, it is the largest privately held automotive group in the state of Colorado.