A partnership between Pikes Peak Community College and the El Paso County Jail is aimed at helping inmates develop new skills to improve their lives after they’re released.

On Feb. 6, 18 inmates will graduate from PPCC’s “Growth and Leadership Skills Training Series” — a 12-week program that empowers inmates to develop a “life-reinvention plan,” and map out their future after being released from jail to drive positive change, according to a PPCC statement.

“The El Paso County Jail project has given the PPCC Workforce team a chance to make an impact on this underserved population by teaching them life skills and self-awareness, offering opportunities to pursue workforce training, and giving them hope for life changes and a better future,” said Ollie Mannino, PPCC’s director of corporate and workforce training.

The curriculum for the program, designed and facilitated by PPCC contractor Sara Boatz, includes interactive exercises where inmates:

Create a plan of action to reinvent their lives after jail, setting attainable goals on a timetable;

Increase their self-awareness by reflecting on good and bad traits;

Develop confidence about their skills to boost self-worth;

Learn to resolve conflict in a constructive way using empathy and understanding; and

Learn business etiquette, writing, public speaking and job search skills.

The first session of the training program took place in August, 45 inmates volunteered. Of the participants: 40 have completed enrollment forms for a PPCC non-credit workforce training program called Career Boost; about one-third have expressed interest in attending academic classes; and one trainee is taking information technology classes in a community program.