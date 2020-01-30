Nearly a third of Colorado Springs residents ages 18 to 34 own their homes, a new study found.

Colorado Springs ranked No. 22 among the nation’s 200 largest cities for Millennial homeownership with a rate of 32.73 percent, according to a study released last week by personal finance startup SmartAsset.

Homeownership rates for those under 35 jumped 2.37 percent in Colorado Springs from 2009 to 2018, the study found.

The study compared data from 200 of the nation’s largest cities according to two metrics: the current rate of Millennial homeownership and the 10-year change in under-35 homeownership rate. The report then ranked each city in both metrics before finding each city’s average ranking and using that average to determine a final score.

Census Bureau data from 2018 shows that Millennials have a homeownership rate of 33.7 percent, well below the national average of almost 64 percent, according to the study.

Over the past 10 years, the national homeownership rate for people between the ages of 18 and 34 has fallen by roughly 3 percent from about 36.5 percent in 2009 to about 33.7 percent in 2018 — in fact, the under-35 homeownership rate has declined in 152 of the total 200 cities over that period, the study found.

“Though the national rate of Millennial homeownership is low, some cities have much higher rates of Millennial homeownership that come closer to the national average,” the study read.

More than half — 56.36 percent — of Millennials owned their homes in Gilbert, Arizona, in 2018, according to the study. That 9.17 percent jump from 2009 gave the city a ranking of 100 and placed it at the top of the list.

Peoria, Arizona; Cape Coral, Florida; Sioux Falls, South Dakota; and Palmdale, California, rounded out the top five. Only one other Colorado city — Lakewood, tied for No. 36 with Tacoma, Washington — cracked the top 50, according to the study.

For the full report, go to smartasset.com/mortgage/where-are-millennials-buying-homes-2020.