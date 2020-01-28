The city of Colorado Springs is studying new transit modes — including streetcar and light rail transit — for the North Nevada Avenue corridor and to connect UCCS to downtown.

The North Nevada Transit Connectivity Study project team will share the latest updates, meet with community members and get feedback at an open house 4:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at Tap Traders, 3104 N. Nevada Ave.

The transit study follows a slew of others — including the Renew North Nevada Master Plan, the Transportation Sub-Area Plan, PlanCOS and the Colorado Springs Streetcar Feasibility Study — that looked at anticipated growth along the North Nevada Avenue corridor. Those studies show the city needs to investigate and plan for new transit services to support that growth and boost economic development.

Aside from the existing local bus service, options include Enhanced Bus (more frequent service, with longer hours), Bus Rapid Transit Light (in traffic on existing streets), Bus Rapid Transit Heavy (in a dedicated lane), streetcar or light rail transit.

The study team will work out which transit type will be most feasible, efficient, accessible and reliable in serving diverse neighborhoods and major destinations including downtown and the UCCS campus.

There is no formal agenda for the open house — drop ins are encouraged. For more information visit www.coloradosprings.gov/mountain-metro/page/north-nevada-transit-connectivity-study.