Businesses will realize the benefits of their employees taking all their paid time off. The economy will benefit as well. If Americans used all their time off to travel, our economy could see a boost of $151.5 billion and an additional 2 million U.S. jobs. Employees who make time to take time come back energized and refreshed, ready to innovate and take on new challenges.

Despite all its benefits, more than half of American workers failed to use all their time off last year — 768 million unused vacation days, of which 236 million were forfeited. Nearly half of American households don’t do the simple step of planning — and they lose out on their time off and the benefits it brings. National Plan for Vacation Day on January 28 is the perfect reminder to plan to use those well-earned days off to travel.

Visit Colorado Springs is celebrating National Plan for Vacation Day by encouraging all Americans to take their well-deserved time off.

By planning on January 28, all of us can enjoy the many benefits of taking a break while giving ourselves something to look forward to. Remember, you’ve earned your paid time off, so take it!

